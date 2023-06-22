Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has flaunted his new collection of designer outfits and sneakers online

The male style influencer looked dapper in an expensive outfit as he jammed to J Cole’s No Role Models

The Country Side hitmaker is among the top artistes projecting Ghana on the world map with his music and fashion sense on his Jamz World Tour

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has taken time off his Jamz World Tour to update his followers on his latest designer collection on social media.

The 37-year-old BET winner, known for his high taste in trendy and expensive sneakers, didn't disappoint his fans with his new addition.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie flaunts his new sneakers on Instagram. Photo credit: @sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie in the entertainment industry, recently wore pink Supreme shorts. The straight-leg shorts is an essential wardrobe staple for men who want to keep their fashion sense simple and classy.

The father of two spends money on his looks and even his socks, as seen in the viral video. He wore expensive white socks with Supreme boldly written on them.

According to his personal professional disc jockey, Michael Mensah Ayenu, popularly called DJ Mensah, Sarkodie love to buy expensive trainers. This Supreme Air Force 1 seems to be the least among them. It is part of the World Famous streetwear brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 collaboration with Nike.

Watch the video below:

