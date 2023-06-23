Ghanian lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo was beloved by many, especially in the entertainment industry of Ghana

The news of her death on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, sent waves of sadness into the hearts of many who knew and had heard of her

Ms Quarcoo was a very industrious entrepreneur who gave her services to both individuals and corporations, including the Ghana government

The late Ghanaian lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo was the founder and managing partner of CQ Legal.

With over 15 years of experience and specialisation in the energy, financial and infrastructure sectors, Ms Quarcoo acted as co-counsel for the Ministry of Finance on the $3 billion Government of Ghana (GOG) Sovereign Bond in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

She was also the first to push for legal parameters in the creative arts industry. She set up Africa 1 Media and her 2-year pro-bono work for the Musicians Union of Ghana.

A collage of Cynthia Quarcoo, Esq with Sarkodie and Reggie Rockstone

Source: Instagram

Cynthia Quarcoo, Esq, was also the legal representative for many of our prominent artists, helping them to navigate the business side of their creative talents.

Sarkodie

The Ghanaian rapper publicly mourned the close of his good friend. He even mentioned how she would have teased him after Yvonne Nelson's recent revelation about their secret affair.

Reggie Rockstone

The Grandpapa of Hiplife sent a single photo with a short caption that spoke volumes. The duo were known to be as thick as thieves.

Samini

As one of Ghana's biggest dancehall artistes in its history, Cynthia Quarcoo, Esq, was the best legal representative for Samini.

D Black

Mr Blackmore is known for his smart business investments in the music industry. And with careful guidance from the late lawyer, he has been able to build an empire.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has become a strong force of Afrobeat on the continent in the past two years. So unsurprisingly, Cynthia Quarcoo, Esq, was part of the fast-rising global sensation's legal team.

Source: YEN.com.gh