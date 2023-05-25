Industrial action by the influential Judicial Service Staff Association has resulted in the disruption of processes in courtrooms across the country

Courtrooms premises have become empty and people expecting their cases to be heard have been disappointed

Thousands of members of JUSAG are taking part in the strike that has emanated from claims that the government is unwilling to approve their reviewed emoluments

An indefinite strike by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, is threatening to derail justice delivery in Ghana.

Courtrooms across the country are empty, according to reports being monitored by YEN.com.gh 24 hours after the strike kicked in.

"Some of the people who were at court premises looking forward to their cases being called have expressed worry," Joy News reported on Thursday.

JUSAG urges public not to go to the courts during the strike

General Secretary of JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu, told Citi News that judicial service workers at courts across the country will stay off work until their reviewed salaries and allowances are approved by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

For that reason, he has appealed to members of the public not to bother going to the courts because they will not be served.

JUSAG in a May 24, 2023, statement accused the government of dragging its feet to approve members' reviewed emolumentS.

The Association says they will remain on strike until their demands are met.

The influential association is made of thousands of members who include court bailiffs, interpreters, clerks, typists, and recorders among others at all the different levels of courts.

JUSAG fights for better service conditions for the non-legal-professional staff of the Judicial Service.

