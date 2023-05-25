EOCO has disclosed a recent intelligence operation led to the arrest of four Nigerians who are part of a dangerous human trafficking syndicate in Accra

EOCO explained in a statement to the public that the criminals were also engaged in different types of cybercrime

Some 45 of the individuals who had been trafficked from Nigeria into Ghana and were being tortured and abused have been repatriated

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested 49 Nigerians during an operation to uproot a notorious human trafficking syndicate that operates in Accra.

The arrests on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, were made in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, EOCO said in a statement.

"The suspects were made up of 47 males and two females with their ages ranging from 18 to 34 years," EOCO said.

A snap shot of the EOCO building (L) and shot of men with no shoes on. Source: Facebook/@EOCOghana, Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the statement, the suspects were also suspected to be involved in cybercrime-related activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

70 laptops and saloon cars confiscated

According to the EOCO, the operation that busted the syndicate also retrieved 70 laptop computers, two saloon cars, 51 mobile phones, nine internet modems and other gadgets.

The Office said a screening process after the arrests disclosed that 45 of the individuals were victims of human trafficking while four were engaged in human trafficking.

The rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria to reunite with their families, EOCO said.

EOCO releases names of 4 Nigerian traffickers

The names of the four human traffickers have been given as follows:

Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi and Evbuomwan Idowu.

The suspects have been put before the court to face justice.

EOCO further explained that the busts followed intelligence it obtained about some young Nigerians who had been trafficked into Ghana.

According to the statement from the law enforcement agency, the trafficked girls were lured into the country with the promise of securing jobs in Ghana.

However, after arriving in the country, they were forced to engage in cyber-crime activities.

The traffickers, according to EOCO ALSO tortured and abused their victims.

EOCO releases list of wanted young criminals

Meanwhile, the Economic and Organised Crime Office not long ago released the identities of alleged criminals on its wanted list.

The alleged criminals include Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Derrick Obeng and Nicholas Gyeke, who are accused of stealing and other crimes.

EOCO did not state the offence of Nicholas Gyeke, one of the people listed in the post on Facebook but appealed to the public to help find all the alleged criminals.

FBI and EOCO retrieve stolen cars from US and Canada in Ghana

Also, EOCO disclosed that an operation on December 9, 2022, that resulted in the confiscation of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI.

EOCO explained in a statement that some 37 vehicles removed from the garages were suspected to have been stolen from US and Canada and brought to Ghana.

Earlier car importers had been complaining about unexplained raids at their garages that had resulted in the confiscation of 300 vehicles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh