A taxi got stuck on the Alajo level crossing on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and was eventually run over by a speeding train

The driver, realising that he could not free his car from the rail tracks reached out for the door and abandoned the vehicle

A short video of the aftermath of the crash has gone viral and shows the taxi was severely mangled by the crash

A speeding train from Tema to Accra ran into a taxi that was stuck on the level crossing at Alajo, with the driver of the cab escaping narrowly.

The incident on Thursday, May 25, 2023, gripped eyewitnesses in the busy suburb.

An eyewitness said the driver of the green-and-yellow painted taxi tried to quickly cross the tracks before the train reaches the level crossing. However, the car got stuck midway.

A file photo of one of the coaches that ply the Tema to Accra route (L) and a snapshot of the mangled taxi. Source: Facebook/@utvghana

After many failed attempts to move his car off the rail tracks, the driver of the taxi, a middle-aged man, got out of the car to save his life.

Train hit the car in the middle and pushed it off the tracks

Images of the damaged car suggest the train hit the middle of the taxi before pushing off the rail tracks. The car was destroyed substantially by the impact.

In a video of the aftermath of the crash, people can be heard expressing utter surprise over the incident.

Someone is heard telling the driver to head to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint.

Source: YEN.com.gh