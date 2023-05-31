Angry family members of the late Maadwoa, who was shot and killed by her lover, a policeman, attacked the accused person on Tuesday

Police stepped by locking the doors of the courtroom to prevent any physical attack on Inspector Twumasi who is charged with murder

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi will be remanded in prison custody until the next court date on June 20, 2023, for trial to begin

The trial of the policeman accused of shooting his girlfriend to death continued in court on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and videos show the deceased lady's family raining insults and curses at the alleged killer.

The atmosphere at the Asokore Mampong District Court became charged when Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was being escorted by police into a waiting vehicle outside the court premises.

L-R: Maadwoa poses for a photo; Inspector Ahmed Twumasi when he was arrested at his hideout, and a clear photo showing Inspector Twumasi's face. Source: Facebook/@flak2tv

The family of the deceased lady Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maadwoa, including his biological, parents were captured in a viral video verbally attacking the man who has already confessed to shooting the lady.

Police had to lock courtroom to prevent a physical attack on the accused

Reports say the family of the late Maadwoa was prevented from entering the courtroom immediately after the suspect entered the room to stand trial.

Journalists who were at the court premises on Tuesday said some of the angry family members had even attempted to physically assault the suspect.

"It was also suspected that some family members of the deceased might be armed, prompting the officers to conduct a thorough search at the court premises," one report said.

Inspector Twumasi remanded in police custody until the next court date

Inspector Twumasi who is charged with murder will be brought back to court on June 20, 2023.

ACP Kofi Blagodzi, Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti regional police command disclosed in court that the Attorney General has approved that the suspect be tried for murder.

However, the prosecutor said he and his team will need a few days to compile airtight facts for the start of the murder trial.

Presiding judge Samuel Buabeng Quansah then directed that Inspector Twumasi should be remanded into prison custody until the next court date.

Maadwoa was shot and killed by her married lover In April

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Maadwoa was shot at least five times by Inspector Twumasi leading to his death not long after that.

The lady's father named only as Atakora said he has no knowledge of the suspect's relationship with his daughter.

According to him, there's only one man he knows was in Maadwoa's life, and he is a footballer, not a police inspector.

This has led many to suggest that the accused police inspector committed the crime because he felt cheated on by the lady.

