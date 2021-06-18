Kwame Sefa Kayi has urged the IGP to withdraw his officers if banks fail to provide armoured bullion vans

The IGP threatened to withdraw his officers in the wake of the murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei

Osei was escorting a bullion van when he met his untimely death

Host of Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has backed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided by the banks.

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh made the threat in the wake of the killing of General Constable Emmanuel Osei when unknown armed men attacked a bullion van he was escorting in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

A member of the National SWAT Unit, Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

“As for me, I support the IGP that, by the end of this month, if you don't provide security . . . he should withdraw all the Policemen. Because it's like taking your children out there to die,” Sefa Kayi as sighted in an article on Ghanaweb.

The IGP said the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

Security threats ignored

Security Analyst, Chekora Mubarak, blamed the ghastly murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei on a “weak intelligence” gathering.

“Our security services have always used the reactionary approach. Glaring security threats are neglected till something goes wrong before efforts are made to address it,” Mubarak told YEN.com.gh.

“Criminals are always a step ahead and until they strike, it is business as usual. It is only when the unfortunate happens, that issues being raised by experts are addressed and mostly these are ‘talk shows’ with little or no action to back it,” Mubarak added.

We will get the perpetrators - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has confidently assured that the killers of late General Constable Emmanuel Osei will be apprehended.

“We will definitely get them [perpetrators],” the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

“…that’s the level of seriousness we have attached to the case,” he stated.

