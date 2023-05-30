Military men have been deployed to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region after youths of the town go on a rampage over the arrest of 48 of their colleagues

The 48 people were earlier trapped under a mining shaft they entered illegally to steal gold belonging to AngloGold Ashanti

However, when they were rescued police detained them to face the law for unauthorised entry into the mining shaft but the youths want them to be released

Soldiers fired gunshots on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, to disperse angry youth in Obuasi who were agitating against the arrest of some 48 illegal miners from the town.

The 48 miners grabbed headlines on Tuesday after it emerged that they had been trapped under a mining pit belonging to the Anweam mine of AngloGold Ashanti.

The illegal miners had secretly entered the deep mining shafts to steal gold but they were unlucky when they got trapped in the shaft.

After their rescue, they were detained by police for unauthorised entry into the shafts but the youth of the town are demanding the release of their relatives and friends.

A report by Asase News said the youth launched a bonfire across the streets on Tuesday in protest of the arrests.

The military was brought into the force for reinforcement.

A video viral video captures about 30 military men in the town, some on combat vehicles, others with boots on the ground and the sporadic firing of gunshots.

There were no reported bullet hits or deaths.

