The paramount chief of the traditional area that encompasses Nogokpo has distanced himself from the 14-day ultimatum extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare by the Nogokpo chief

Torgbiga Adamah III said the comments were made about the Nogokpo shrine and not the Nogokpo people

According to him, until the people of Nogokpo officially makes a complaint about Agyinasare's controversial comments of the town, the Some Traditional Council that he presides over cannot not act

Paramount chief and the president of the Some Traditional Council in Agbozume Torgbiga Adamah III has denounced an invitation extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare over his controversial remarks about Nogokpo.

Torgbiga Adamah III expressed worry over June 2, 2023, press conference organised by one of his chiefs where a 14-day ultimatum was given to the respected founder of the Perez Chapel International to come and explain his remarks.

According to him, the comment by Archbishop Agyinasare was made about the small town called Nogokpo - which he has authority over as a paramount chief - and not the shrine, which bears a different name and is managed by an independent body of priests and preistesses.

"Nogokpo is the name of the town but the shrine is not Nogokpo. The shrine is Gbakadza," he made public what many Ghanaians did not know.

No complaint has officially reached the Some Traditional Council on Agyinasare

Torgbiga Adamah III disclosed that the Some Traditional Council, which has authority over Nogokpo, the village that is feared by many due to the presence of the Gbakadza thunder god, has not officially received any complaint from indegines over Agyinasare's comment.

Agyinasare had said about three weeks ago that Nogokpo is the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region". He claimed that during a crusade in the nearby town the wheels of a four while drive came off in that town.

He made the comment to suggest that the forces in the town tried to obstruct the Christian activity.

However, Torgbiga Adamah III said as the paramount chief, he can only receive a complaint from his subjects in Nogokpo superintending on issues of the Gbakadza shrine.

He disclosed that he even asked the chief of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V whether anyone from the town has invoked the authority of the Council over the comments by the Archbishop that are deemed insulting to shrine.

To him, the 14-day ultimatum given to Archbishop Agyinasare does not have his blessing and therefore does not have the support of the Some Traditional Council.

Agyinasare's flight to US forced to return to Accra midway due to unexplained glitch

Meanwhie, YEN.com.gh has reported that Archbishop Agyinasare's United Airlines flight to the United States was forced to return to Kotoka International Airport due to a technical glitch midway.

Although the glitch has not been disclosed in full, it was so serious that the flight had to return to Accra, pushing back flight schedules by at least two days.

Not long after the incident, his church, the Perez Chapel International, declared a one-week fasting and prayer over the Nogokpo saga.

Many believe the Nogokpo shrine, believed to be a thunder god caused the technical challenge.

