Agya Koo has got tongues wagging after photos of his plush mansion in the Ashanti region went viral

Photos and videos of the unveiling of the mansion have raised questions about whether he built the house with money he earned from his years of acting

Social media users who reacted to the question have shared diverse opinions on the issue

Respected Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu Mensah, popularly known in the movie industry as Agya Koo, has taken over social media trends after videos and photos of his plush mansion dropped.

The actor on Sunday, June 4 invited friends and loved ones to join him as he unveiled his newly-built mansion, located at Kwadaso Denkyemuoso in the Ashanti Region.

The unveiling has sparked a wide reaction from netizens, with many commending him for putting up such as nice edifice.

One person who reacted to the unveiling in a tweet, however, wondered whether the veteran actor built the house with earnings he made from acting in local movies, often known as Kumawood.

"So Agya Koo built this from Kumawood movies ei hard" @the_marcoli_boy on Twitter wrote.

Ghanaians react to the statement regarding Agya's Koo's mansion

The tweet has elicited wide reactions, with some opining that it is highly possible that he constructed the house with money he made from acting.

@DwumahCassandra replied:

He used 16years to build it,and yes it from kumahood movies

@lil_juicy_1 asked:

Where you figa he get the money

@kuukua_forson said:

Is it today he started acting

@MikemillYRN added:

Agya Koo started no be today. From concert party, kumawood endorsement, music and band.

Agya Koo gifted phone on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo was gifted an iPhone 13 on his birthday and the unveiling of his plush house.

In a tweet, the actor thanked well-wishers and industry players for showing him love on his birthday.

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone for making my birthday celebration memorable. Your presence, prayers, warm wishes and thoughtful gifts made me feel incredibly loved and appreciated. I feel truly blessed to have you all in my life" he said.

