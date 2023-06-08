The lookalike of King Promise has gone public over why he was arrested during a live TikTok video

Robest said he owed a friend money for damaging his phone and had been unable to pay, hence the arrest

Netizens who reacted to the video replied the arrest was an attention-seeking move

Robest, a lookalike of Ghanaian musician King Promise, has finally cleared the air on his recent arrest by the police.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Robest clarified that his arrest was caused by a friend who for some time now had been demanding that he compensates him for damaging his mobile phone almost three years ago.

Robest speaks on his arrest Photo credit:@phewcha_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"So the issue is about a mobile phone. I spoilt the phone of my friend and he has been asking me to pay GH¢800 for it ever since," he said.

"Since he realised that I have become popular, he thinks maybe I have money and that is why he caused my arrest" he added.

The member of the Four Kings Lookalike Association rubbished reports that the incident was staged as part of efforts to promote a new song.

He said it took the intervention of his manager, who arrived at the Agbgba police station in Accra, to pay off his debt.

"I have also heard people saying it was a prank, but that is not true, you can call my manager to find out from him since he was the one who paid the money on my behalf."

At the time of writing the report, the audio of the interview had gathered over 4000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the explanation by Robest

Ghanaians who reacted to the tale by Robest regarding his arrest expressed diverse opinions, with many saying it was an attention-seeking move.

patriciaa1981 reacted:

but my people this just nothing it just for fans

RONALDO indicated:

Prank sef he doesn’t know how it means

zionkay replied:

when the police came the police man told him before arresting him he was told that he can't use someone's identity. that's wat police said to him

Jhvvvvb commented:

Dis guy ankasa he dey bore ….. it’s all “brank “ …. Attention nkoaaa… smart journalist

Source: YEN.com.gh