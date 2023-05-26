The contents of a textbook that purports to give an account of the history of Ghana have made comments many deemed misleading about the Christian missionaries

Treating the "Negative Effects of Christian Missionary Activities" for basic school pupils, the book published by Excellence Publishers says Christianity makes people poor

The book also states that religion creates a platform for many tricksters or charlatans to operate

A discussion of the disadvantages of religion, particularly Christianity, in a Ghanaian primary school textbook, has caused a stir in both academic and religious communities.

The book, "History of Ghana for Basic Schools" is published by Excellence Publications and contains a section on the Negative Effects of Christian Missionary Activities.

The page of the book that treated the "Negative Effects of Christian Missionary Activities" (L) and Deputy Minister Ntim-Fordjour. Source: Facebook/@JoyNewsonTV, Twitter/@NtimFordjour

The book lists the negative effects as follows:

1. Religion is a major cause of h ical conflicts and doctrinal disputes in Ghana and the world as a whole.

2. Christianity has led to an increase in poverty. There is a direct link between religion and laziness which contributes to poverty in Ghana and Africa as a whole. Religion makes people lackadaisical in their attitude towards finding practical ways to improve their undesirable living conditions.

3. Some religious doctrines brought by missionaries create a sense of fear or timidity in their adherents.

4. Religion creates an avenue for many tricksters or charlatans to parade as men of God to fleece the poor of their meagre resources.

5. Most religious groups discriminate against women in so many ways.

6. Many politicians in Ghana use religion as a vehicle to cause disaffection among people in a bid to advance their political interests.

7. Religion in Ghana does not encourage creativity, invention or critical thinking, because of its conservative or static nature.

The book lists 7 things as among the negative effects of Christian missionary activities in Ghana. Source: Facebook/@JoyNewsonTV.

The Education Ministry has condemned the contents of the book and has claimed it was smuggled onto the market.

Deputy minister says the book is obnoxious, misleading

Meanwhile, deputy education minister John Ntim Fordjour has said the misleading content in the book is unfortunate.

In a tweet on May 25, 2023, the minister said the "obnoxious content" is condemnable.

"The content is appalling and misconceived,” his tweet read in part.

