A Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Boateng, has paid the fine for the 64-year-old charcoal producer who was sentenced for trespassing John Paintsil's property

The IF Elfsborg midfielder paid GH¢1,440 so Isaac Odoom could be released from the Winneba Prison in Central Region

The old man said he was grateful to Emmanuel Boateng and prayed for God's blessings in his life

IF Elfsborg midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has paid the fine for the 64-year-old man, Isaac Odoom, who was sentenced to 12 months after sleeping in the house of former Black Stars defender John Paintsil to be released from jail.

The former WAFA player paid GH¢1,440 for the convict who had already spent two months in jail. When Isaac Odoom was told that his fine had been paid and he was a free man, the charcoal producer cried while blessing the footballer for his kindness.

Emmanuel Boateng paid GH¢1440 so Isaac Odoom can be released Photo Credit: Ghanasoccernet and Crime Check TV GH

“I want to thank Emmanuel Boateng. May God bless and protect him. May he receive all his heart desires in multiple folds. No evil will befall him and his family. As human beings, our gratitude is small; the bigger and better one comes from God."

Isaac Odoom jailed for sleeping in John Paintsil’s abandoned house

Until his release, the charcoal producer was serving a 12-month jail sentence at the Winneba Local Prison for sleeping in an abandoned house belonging to former Black Stars player John Paintsil.

In an interview, he told Crime Check TV GH that when he slept in the house, he did not know that it belonged to John Paintsil.

“I live in Ajumako and I went to Besease to work on charcoal. Usually, I sleep at the production site at night but that day, someone suggested we sleep in a house. I thought the person had a place since I was new in the area. When we got to the house, we went through the window. When I asked him why he said he had an issue with his mother and didn’t want her to see him. It was in the morning he told me the house belonged to John Paintsil”

He was later arrested and arraigned for trespassing and other charges.

“The court charged us with unlawful entry and trespassing on someone’s property. We were also accused of stealing a mattress. But I pleaded guilty for unlawful entry and trespassing and not guilty for theft.”

Isaac was declared guilty of two charges and fined GH¢1,440. However, he could not pay the fine and was jailed for 12 months.

John Paintsil speaks on the conviction of 64-year-old for sleeping in his house

Meanwhile, John Paintsil has refuted claims that he masterminded the arrest and subsequent jailing of Isaac Odoom for breaking into his house.

John told SVTV Africa that his caretaker was the one who caused Isaac and his counterpart’s arrest. He said he called the caretaker after the news broke. His caretaker, Yaw Mensah, admitted that he got them arrested to prove to his boss that people have been coming to steal in the house. He added that this was not the first time Isaac has been arrested for stealing in the area.

John Paintsil who is unhappy with the story believed the report by Crime Check Foundation, was to cause public disaffection for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh