John Paintsil has expressed his desire to get the second culprit who was jailed for breaking into his house released

The player in an interview said he doesn't believe someone should be imprisoned on grounds that he broke into his house or took his mattress

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the new revelations by the former Black Stars player

Former Ghana Black Stars player John Paintsil has opened up on his intention to get the second culprit who was jailed for breaking into his house released from prison.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, the 41-year-old said the caretaker of his 8-bedroom house informed him that he caused the arrest of 64-year-old Isaac Odoom and his accomplice after he found out that a new mattress had been stolen from the house.

John Paintsil reveals plans to release the second culprit Photo credit: john_paintsil_official/ Instagram @Crime Check GH TV/YouTube

The former West Ham player said that left to him alone, he would never have pushed for the duo to be imprisoned because of a stolen mattress.

For now, John Painstil said he has reached out to the caretaker of the house to work on how to get the second culprit out of the prison since Isaac Odoom has been freed."

"My worry now is that I am focusing on how to take the other person out. Because taking a mattress is not something that should send you to prison, neither should a person sleeping in your house be the reason somebody should be jailed," he told DJ Nyaami in the interview.

Ghanaians react to the comments of John Paintsil

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions on the latest development of the case.

Clement Adu-Gyamfi Ofosuhene stated:

Thank you John for coming out to clarify the issue

Spotlightss reacted:

John is just a living legend, he humility and emphaty,thank you for the clarification. Crime check could have done better with their choice of caption,that was misleading

cass oppong added:

You should have released the guy afterwards when you heard the news that the man have been jailed at least it would serve as an example for them to change their characters

Paintsil denies causing the arrest of Isaac Odoom

YEN.com.gh previously reported that John Paintsil has shot down media reportage purporting that he caused the arrest of a 64-year-old man who was jailed for breaking into his house.

He told SVTV Africa that it was rather the caretaker of the house who caused the arrest of the 64-year-old, Issac Odoom, and one other person.

Paintsil further alleged that his checks reveal that this is not the first time the 64-year-old has been arrested for stealing in the area.

