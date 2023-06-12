Ghanaian actor Dr Likee has apologised to the management of Achimota Mall after a trending video of an altercation between his team and the security personnel surfaced online

The actor issued a press release on June 11, 2023, talking about the need to cooperate as Ghanaians

Some Ghanaians reacted to the post, praising his maturity and stating different opinions about the apology

Kumawood actor, comedian and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, porpularly known as Dr Likee, has apologised to the management of Achimota Mall after his recent altercation with them.

Dr Likee apologises to the management of Achimota Mall

In a press release which was shared on the actor's official Instagram page on June 11, 2023, the comedian and entertainer stated that his attention had been drawn to the trending video and he was sorry for the unfortunate scenes in the video.

The ambitious and philanthropic actor added that the aim of his management and crew is to entertain Ghanaians. However, he would entreat every Ghanaian to help make the country habitable through peace and love.

Dr Likee said:

Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media. There was an altercation between the security at the Achimota Mall and the Ras Nene team at the mall's premises on 8th June 2023.

Team Ras Nene wishes to apologise to the management of the mall and its teaming supporters for the unfortunate incident.

Our intentions still remain to entertain Ghanaians always. Ghana is for all of us and we need peace and love to enjoy our motherland. Love to all Ghanaians.

See Dr Likee's apology post below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dr Likee's apology post

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dr Likee's post. They praised him for taking a mature step by apologising to the management of the Achimota Mall.

thekofimichael commented:

Chale, what I was expecting. Thank you for doing that. It's even a win for you at the end

official_dj_naldo commented:

That’s great

@official_ras_nene Ghanians love you

thatboykalusha commented:

This is maturity @official_ras_nene

