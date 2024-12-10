Police are investigating an attack on the office and residence of the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on December 9, 2024.

Graphic Online reported that a gang of about 15 men stormed Owusu-Ekuful's premises, vandalising property and stealing several items.

Police have reinforced security at Ursula Owusu’s home and office

The New Patriotic Party's election defeat has been followed by pockets of violence, including attacks on some state installations like the National Disaster Management Organisation head office in Accra by people looking to loot items.

The attackers also destroyed CCTV cameras, barbed wire, and the office door.

In a statement, police said a Crime Scene Management team had examined the site as part of the investigation. A targeted intelligence-led operation is underway to apprehend the suspects.

“Currently, a targeted intelligence-led operation is ongoing to get the suspects arrested to face justice, and we assure the public that we will get them,” the police said.

Owusu-Ekuful’s office and residence have also been reinforced to ensure her safety.

This attack came after she lost her Parliamentary election in Ablekuma West.

Owusu-Ekuful lost to the National Democratic Congress' Reverend Kweku Addo.

She polled 26,575 votes, falling short of Addo's 31,866 votes to join a long list of NPP MPs who fell in the 2024 election.

Owusu-Ekuful has been the Ablekuma West MP since 2012 and became a minister in 2017 when Akufo-Addo took power.

Pockets of violence during election

YEN.com.gh reported the Damongo Municipal Electoral Commission office was attacked and set on fire on December 8 in one of several instances of post-election violence.

Four persons were also arrested following a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

Police have said they are reviewing video footage from the disturbances recorded to make further arrests.

