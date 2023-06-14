A top member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign has said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not the initiator of the Paperless Port System

Nana Ohene Ntow disclosed on a current affairs show on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, that former trade minister Alan Kyerematen is the mastermind of the port system

The groundbreaking system is credited for the faster turnaround time in the clearing of goods at the ports

A member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign has dismissed the popular notion that vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's digital innovation drive birthed the groundbreaking Paperless Port System.

The system has automated the process of clearing goods and vehicles at Ghana's seaports.

Also, since the implementation of the system, there has been a reformation of the port clearing system, which has eliminated the laborious Customs Long Room. According to the government, the system has resulted in a faster turnaround time in the clearing of goods at the port.

Nana Ohene Ntow, the Senior Advisor on strategy and operation for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, has said it is inaccurate to give credit to Dr Bawumia for the system.

"In the case of port digitalisation and the paperless programme, the record is there. It is one of the first things that Alan has done to facilitate the processes of clearing of goods," he told Citi News on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Bawumia has been credited with many of the digitalisation drive under Akufo-Addo's government

For a long time, Dr Bawumia has spearheaded Akufo-Addo's digitisation agenda which has a bold ambition of formalising and transforming Ghana's economy and deepening digital inclusion.

In 2020 for instance, the vice president launched a mobile application designed to make the purchase of electricity credits and the payment of bills more convenient for power consumers.

He is also credited with the effort to make Ghana Card the sole national ID card for Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians living in the country.

Cracks deepen in NPP as Bawumia and Alan camps go against each other

For many, the claim by Ohene Ntow, a former NPP General Secretary is the outcome of the ongoing political rivalry that has ensued between the campaigns of the vice president and the former trade minister.

The two are the main contenders in the race for the NPP flagbearership even though at least ten people have officially declared their intentions to contest in November.

Dr Bawumia has recently been accused of holding dual citizenship in contravention of the law, another thing seen as an outcome of the efforts by his contenders to undo his presidential ambitions.

