A final-year student at RJ Reynolds High School has become the school's first Black valedictorian

Since being founded 100 years ago, no Black student has won the title in the establishment's history

Alecia Washington's achievement inks her name in the school's history books and paves the path for others

Alecia Washington, a high school senior, has become the first Black valedictorian at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., in its 100-year history.

The trailblazer understands the importance of the milestone as she believes representation matters.

Girl becomes first Black valedictorian in the 100-year history of Reynolds High School. Photo credit: Sports.yahoo/Afrotech.

Alecia Washington is a reflection of Black excellence

Speaking about the achievement, Washington reportedly said that "this is so much bigger than me."

''I understand how important that is. In my experience, representation is critical ..." Washington told WXII Channel 12, an NBC affiliate in Winston-Salem.

Alecia's mother, Lavonya Washington, became emotional as she remembered Gwendolyn Bailey, the first African-American student to walk the halls of the high school when desegregation began in the 1960s.

"Gwendolyn Bailey was her name. According to the source, she laid the groundwork for Alecia," Lavonya expressed, per Afrotech.

Washington is grateful to the village that enabled the unthinkable, particularly her school counsellor, Cristen Wiley, and her great-grandmother, who taught her an essential lesson.

Washington to attend University of North Carolina

The recent accomplishment adds to her achievement. Washington has a Forsyth Technical Community College associate degree.

In the future, she will attend the University of North Carolina - Charlotte on a full scholarship. Her targeted educational activities, she adds, will help her reach her goal of becoming a pediatric nurse anaesthetist.

