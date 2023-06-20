An African-American visitor expressed disappointment at the amount of garbage, mainly plastic waste, on a beach in Accra

She criticized the city, known for its high cost of living, for not being as clean as expected

She highlighted the urgent need for improved waste management practices and increased awareness of environmental conservation in Accra's coastal areas

An African-American visitor to Accra expressed deep disappointment upon visiting a beach in the city and discovering an abundance of garbage, mainly plastic waste.

The visitor lamented that Accra, known for its relatively high cost of living, should reflect its expense by being much cleaner. While walking along the beach, the visitor expressed frustration, describing the situation as a disgrace.

As Ghana's capital and a popular tourist destination, maintaining clean and pristine beaches, according to her, is crucial for both environmental preservation and attracting visitors.

US lady disappointed after visitng Accra beach and finding it dirty Photo credit: SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

The visitor hopes that her complaint will serve as a call to action for improved waste management strategies and public education campaigns to protect Accra's beaches and natural resources for future generations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians comment on video of US lady complaining about Accra's beaches

The video shared by SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Twitter got lots of social media users reacting. Below are some of the comments they shared.

@PrinceKayGh69 said:

Let’s try and understand her point…we live in a city which if not the most expensive, one of the expensive cities to stay in Africa and we don’t have proper management to manage this place’s then it’s sad…also upon all the taxes we pay in the country, we should be doing better

@cosby_vybez_ indicated:

The lady, who had heard so much about the beautiful beaches of Ghana, was excited to finally visit and experience the beauty of the coastline. She arrived at her hotel, which was located near the beach, and was immediately struck by the high cost of everything.

@FLEXY024 commented:

This is why Kumasi will always be ahead of Accra. Accra is too dirty not to talk of the beaches ewww. How do the managers of these beaches feel when they watch videos of Zanzibar in Tanzania .

Watch the video below:

Lady in US laments over the attitude of Ghanaians when dealing with a foreigner

In a separate story, one thing a young American-based Ghanaian woman doesn't like about some Ghanaians is how they try to take advantage of people once they find out you are a foreigner.

Agnes Ampofo, a present resident of Baltimore, Maryland, in the US, remarked that she finds such kind of thinking among some Ghanaians quite upsetting in interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube.

Former Australian High Commissioner says Volta Region's Adaklu is Ghana's cleanest town

Meanwhile, Adaklu in the Volta Region of Ghana received Andrew Gregory's choice as the cleanest town in the entire nation. Gregory was a former Australian High Commissioner to Ghana.

The famous foreigner said in a post found by YEN.com.gh on his official Facebook page that he had visited the town and had seen it for himself.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh