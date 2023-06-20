A gentleman in Ghana was left disappointed after he bought fufu with meat from a vendor at Spintex in Accra

In the video that is going viral, the gentleman revealed that the 'meat' he was sold turned out to be folded paper

The piece of paper was carefully done in a manner that appeared like meat, which suggests the gentleman is a victim of food fraud

In a shocking incident that has left both locals and authorities in disbelief, a Ghanaian man fell victim to an elaborate scam when he purchased what he believed to be meat, only to discover that he had been sold a carefully folded piece of paper instead.

Ghanaian man given paper as meat Photo credit: withAlvin via Twitter; Nick Dolding via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The incident occurred in Spintex, a bustling neighbourhood in the vibrant city of Accra. The victim, who didn't disclose his identity, expressed his disappointment, stating:

"I bought food with meat for 3 cedis at Spintex, only to realise that it was paper that was folded carefully and cooked like meat. When you look at how they made it, you will not suspect that it is not meat."

While instances of food fraud vary in nature, this case, shared by Twitter influencer @withAlvin_, is an alarming example of the lengths some unscrupulous individuals are willing to go to deceive unsuspecting customers.

Ghanaians react to story of man who was sold paper as meat

Below are some interesting comments social media users shared after watching the video.

@FiifiFiifi commented:

If what u say is really true, you would’ve rushed back there to fight the seller. Stop it.

@f_itemma said:

Which business person will intend to do it ?? I think this video is staged, cos nowadays ppl just Dey want followers on TikTok..

@itstorialove stated:

Naw this looks intentional because of how it was folded. that’s disappointing up tho if it was

@d_ansofanga indicated:

Eeih Accra spintex road ️paaa kafro wai next time open your eyes . The vendor be ghetto woman

Watch the video below:

