One of the 21 lower court judges dismissed over Anas' 2015 exposé on corruption at the judiciary may be re-instated soon

This is because a Court of Appeal has overturned the ruling that sealed his dismissal as a member of the bench

Ben Yaw Osei's lawyers were able to convince the Court of Appeal that the allegation against the sacked judge was inaccurate prompting the court to deliver the favourable ruling on Thursday, June 22, 2023

A judge who was sacked along with 20 others following the judicial corruption exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas received a favourable ruling from the Court of Appeal on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Benjamin Yaw Osei who was a circuit court judge at the time of his dismissal obtained the favourable ruling from a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Senyo Dzamefe.

The ruling overturned an earlier high court judgment that dismissed him.

A file photo of a group of judges with their backs to the camera and a close-up shot of Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his famous mask made from beads.

Source: UGC

His lawyers argued that the allegation by the Anas exposé that he freed an accused person after taking a bribe from undercover reporters is not accurate.

They proved to the Court of Appeal that the accused person was convicted and imprisoned.

The ruling suggests that Benjamin Yaw Osei could be reinstated as a judge of the lower court.

Anas investigative report exposed alleged cases of judicial corruption

In 2015, 21 lower court judges and 12 high court judges were captured in an explosive documentary compiled by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team at Tiger Eye PI.

The investigation that spanned two years captured judges and a host of judicial service staff allegedly taking bribes to influence justice.

The Chief Justice at the time Georgina Wood set up separate committees to investigate the allegations against the judges and the over 100 judicial service staff.

Then after a prima facie case was established against the judges and judicial service staff captured on the tape, they were suspended on the orders of the President, then John Dramani Mahama.

Majority of Ghanaians say judges and magistrates are corrupt

In 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians say they believe that 85% of judges and court officials are corrupt.

This was despite a claim by the last Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah that the corruption tag on the judiciary is overhyped.

The survey conducted also revealed that 40% of the respondents also noted that “most” or “all” court officials are corrupt.

Former Appeals Court Judge takes on Mahama for describing judiciary as corrupt

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a retired judge of the Court of Appeal challenged John Mahama's comments that the Supreme Court was corrupt.

Justice Isaac Douse said Mr Mahama was doing the whole nation a disservice with such comments.

He said in the past, well-intentioned people have committed grave mistakes because they had a narrow view of the Judiciary.

A sacked high court judge now uses ‘trotro’

Also, John Kumah claimed a while back that a sacked high court judge said 'trotro', a type of public transport, because life had become unbearable for him.

According to him, the said judge's car was even seized by the state.

The judge, according to John Kumah was sacked following the Tiger Eye PI investigation.

