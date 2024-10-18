Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has been left distraught by the accident his 16-year-old recently caused at East Legon

The accident, which had Bishop Amoako's son crashing his Jaguar SUV into an Acura while allegedly overspeeding, claimed the lives of two young girls

In a video, Bishop Amoako knelt and pled for forgiveness from the families of the victims and Ghanaians in general

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, has sent a passionate appeal following his 16-year-old son's accident.

The revered 'man of God' rendered an unqualified apology to the families of the victims of the accident, which claimed two lives.

Bishop Elisha Salifu is devastated by his son's accident at East Legon. Photo source: Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

Source: Facebook

Salifu Amoako's son's East Legon car crash

Salifu Amoako's son is alleged to have driven his mom's Jaguar recklessly before crashing into an Acura, which was transporting the two deceased, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten.

One of the vehicles then crashed into an electric pole and sparked a fire which is believed to have burned the girls beyond recognition.

The incident led to the arrest of Bishop Amoako, his wife, Mouha, and Linda Bempah Bonsu. They were charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive and bailed after pleading not guilty.

Salifu Amoako begs victims' families

Days after his bail, Bishop Amoako has begged for forgiveness from the families of the victims. In a video released on social media, he knelt and pleaded with the girls' families to forgive him while praying for strength from God for us.

He noted that he has been crying since the accident and thinks that it is high time he publicly addressed the issue and rendered an unqualified apology to the bereaved family and Ghanaians at large

Ghanaians mourn East Legon accident victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of the two young girls.

A vigil has been scheduled for family, friends, and other Ghanaians to honour the memory of the girls.

Ahead of the vigil on Friday, October 18, 2024, some sympathisers have thronged the accident site with flowers and condolence messages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh