Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder brought against him following his decision to shoot his girlfriend

The shooting incident that gripped the whole nation happened in April 2023 and was captured on CCTV

In court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Inspector Twumasi also refused to answer any more questions without his lawyer present

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi also refused to any questions during court proceedings in Kumasi because his lawyer was not present.

He, however, told the court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, that when the time comes he would call forward witnesses to back his plea that he was not guilty of the charges.

State attorney tenders in CCTV evidence

The murder of Victoria Dapaah, known popularly as Maadwoa, gripped the whole country partly because of CCTV footage captured her last interaction with Inspector Twumasi and her final breath.

To beef up the state's charge of murder against Inspector Twumasi, the state attorney handling the matter has presented the policeman's service pistol, which was allegedly used to commit the crime and the CCTV footage that went viral.

The Asokore Mampong district court where the case was heard on June 20 has asked the high court to take over the case from July 13, 2023.

Maadwoa's family members went wild in court

Since Maadwoa's gruesome murder in April 2023, Ghanaians, friends family members have expressed anger towards the policeman who allegedly committed the offence.

On Tuesday, as the suspect was being taken away from court, the family of Maadwoa attacked Inspector Twumasi.

They pelted stones at the vehicle that was transporting the suspected to the cells.

The situation got so intense that the police had to call for reinforcement.

