MOGmusic, a renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste, has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian gospel artiste accepted into the Grammy Academy

This groundbreaking achievement highlights the talent and growing recognition of Ghanaian gospel music internationally

MOGmusic's inclusion in the Academy opens up new opportunities for his genre of music which his followers have expressed excitement over

Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOGmusic, has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian Gospel artist to be admitted into the Recording Academy of the prestigious Grammy Awards.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for MOGmusic and highlights the growing recognition of Ghanaian talent on the international stage.

As a member of the Recording Academy, MOGmusic will have the opportunity to participate in the Grammy Awards voting process and engage with fellow music professionals from around the world.

The first gospel artiste to be admitted into Grammy Awards Photo credit: @mogmusic

Source: UGC

MOGmusic, known for his soul-stirring gospel music, has amassed a dedicated fan base both in Ghana and internationally.

"Grace up, a step up. Another time and opportunity to put Africa and Ghana on the map. Thanks, @RecordingAcad. Happy to be a member of this great family," MOGmusic said in celebration of his feat on Twitter.

See the post below:

How fans of MOGmusic are reacting to his Grammy Academy admission

As he embarks on this new chapter in his musical journey, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the impact he will make within the Recording Academy and the potential for future Grammy nominations and wins for Ghanaian gospel music.

Below are some comments they have been sharing.

pastorpaapa said:

Huge! Congratulations! I'm super proud of you bro.

realmikestuckey commented:

My brother my brother Welcome King yeaaaaaa boi @mogmusic

improphetmonnie indicated:

@mogmusic prophecy manifestation❤️congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh