Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has been given another ultimatum to apologise and retract his controversial comments about Nogokpo

The Somey Traditional Council says the council's lawyers will officially write to the founder of the Perez Chapel International communicating their demand

The chair of the Council Torgbi Adamah III gave the new ultimatum when the National Peace Council paid the Somey Traditional Council a visit to resolve the impasse between the Archbishop and Nogokpo

The Somey Traditional Council has given the founder of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, one week to apologise and retract his comments about Nogokpo deemed insulting.

The council has oversight over traditional and chieftaincy issues concerning Nogokpo, a small town in the Ketu South district in the Volta Region.

Nogokpo was in the news recently after Agyinasare described the town as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region. The town is popular in Ghana because a feared thunder deity believed to exact swift justice when its powers are invoked.

The chief and elders of Nogokpo had asked the preacher to come to the town within two weeks to explain the meaning of the comments, but the preacher failed to honour that invitation until the 14-day ultimatum elapsed.

National Peace Council meets Somey Traditional Council over Agyinasare

According to a story by the state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA), published on June 1, 2023, a delegation from the National Peace Council (NPC) has met with the traditional authority of the Somey Traditional Area over the Agyinasare-Nogokpo controversy.

The delegation by the NPC which had visited the traditional council on behalf of the respected preacher was led by traditionalist Numo Blafo Akotia Omaetu III, a member of the board of the council.

GNA reports that the peace talk was moderated by Torgbi Adamah III, Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area.

At the end of discussions, the Somey Traditional Council demanded that the respected preacher must retract and apologise for denigrating the Nogokpo township and the people of the Volta Region.

“We have communicated our position to the Peace Council, and have tasked the council to communicate that position to the Archbishop. The Somey Traditional Council is giving the Archbishop a week’s ultimatum to withdraw the controversial comment and render an unqualified apology to the people of Nogokpo, the Somey Traditional Area and the entire Volta region," Torgbi Adamah III told the GNA.

The one-week ultimatum will start the day the Archbishop officially receives a letter from the traditional council’s lawyers informing him about the decision of the Somey Traditional Council.

Nogokpo is not the name of the shrine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the paramount chief of the traditional area that encompasses Nogokpo distanced himself from the 14-day ultimatum extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare by the Nogokpo chief Torgbui Saba IV.

Torgbiga Adamah III said the comments were made about the Nogokpo shrine and not the Nogokpo people.

According to him until the people of Nogokpo officially make a complaint about Agyinasare's controversial comments about the town, the SomeY Traditional Council that he presides over will not act.

Agyinasare has a church in Nogokpo

Also, it was disclosed during the controversy about the comments that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's Perez Chapel International has a branch at Nogokpo.

The spokesperson for the town Nufialagah Nornyigbey said even the assemblyman of the town attends that church.

Nornyigbey said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, that the remarks by Agyinasare about the town are false, misleading and unfortunate.

