The historic Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has been refurbished and would be open on July 4, 2023

The site that pays tribute to Ghana's first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah was closed to the public for almost one year for the redevelopment

The new site now has a Presidential Library, a refurbished Mausoleum, a mini Amphitheatre, a restaurant, a new audio-visual fountain and a gift shop among others

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, commission the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park after it was closed for a year.

The mausoleum is a tribute to the late first president of Ghana and globally renowned pan-Africanist Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah (L) and his refurbished tomb at the redeveloped mausoleum. Source: Facebook/@Kwame-Nkrumah-Memorial-Park

Source: Facebook

The redeveloped and expanded museum now features a Presidential Library, a refurbished Mausoleum, a mini Amphitheatre, a restaurant, a new audio-visual fountain, a gift shop, and a new reception.

The site will open until 10 pm each day and would be rented out to event organisers to host performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Photos of the new Kwame Nkrumah memorial park trends

On social media, the photos of the new memorial part have been trending.

Photos published on the Facebook page of Beyond The Return show extensive work went into the refurbishment of the historic landmark situated in the capital city of Accra.

Below are some of the photos trending on social media ahead of the commissioning of the site by the president.

The tomb of Dr Kwame Nkrumah at the refurbished mausoleum. Source: Facebook/@Kwame-Nkrumah-Memorial-Park

Source: Facebook

The new Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum displays the historic possessions of Ghana's first president. Source: Facebook/@Kwame-Nkrumah-Memorial-Park

Source: Facebook

The new Nkrumah mausoleum will also feature a presidential library. Source: Facebook/@Kwame-Nkrumah-Memorial-Park.

Source: Facebook

The site will open until 10 pm to allow visitors after work and host evening performances. Source: Facebook/@Kwame-Nkrumah-Memorial-Park

Source: Facebook

Nkrumah’s personal cinematographer discloses the appointment that led to his overthrow

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the personal photographer and cinematographer of Dr Kwame Nkrumah has said Nkrumah's overthrow was facilitated by a key member of his government.

Dr Chris Hesse disclosed on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that this individual, whose name he declined to mention, had formed an unholy alliance with the CIA by the time he took the job as Foreign Affairs Minister in Nkrumah's government.

He said the CIA promised to make this individual the president once Nkrumah has been overthrown, but he was subsequently arrested.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo and Danquah-Busia tradition over Nkrumah's overthrow

Also, former president John Dramani Mahama criticised both President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ancestors, the proponents of the Danquah-Busia tradition, for always taking the country back.

The former president posted a moving tribute on Facebook on Friday, February 24 to mark 57 years of Nkrumah's overthrow.

According to John Mahama, Nkrumah was overthrown with the active participation of the Danquah-Busia people who he described as saboteurs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh