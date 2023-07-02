A delegation from the National Peace Council (NPC) has held a meeting with the chiefs and elders of the Somey Traditional Area

The group and the traditional leaders met to discuss the controversy surrounding comments made by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare about Nogokpo

The archbishop had characterised the town as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region'', which the traditional leaders found disparaging

A National Peace Council (NPC) delegation, led by the Council governing board member, His Eminence Numo Blafo Akotia Omaetu III, has met with the chiefs and elders of the Somey Traditional Area.

The Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area, Torgbi Adamah III, presided over the meeting to discuss the controversy surrounding comments made by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

Meeting to discuss the way forward

The council and the traditional leaders met to discuss how best to address the issue concerning the founder and general overseer of the Perez Chapel International. The archbishop had labelled Nogokpo the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region'' at a Perez auditorium summit.

His remarks outraged the inhabitants of Nogokpo, prompting some to condemn the revered cleric on various social media platforms.

The town's chiefs and elders gave the archbishop a two-week deadline to retract his comments and apologise to the people. But the ultimatum has long elapsed.

Traditional Council gives another one-week ultimatum

However, the Peace Council and the Somey Traditional Council agreed to handle the issue amicably during their recent meeting, citinewsroom.com reports.

The Somey Traditional Council gave the archbishop another one-week deadline to apologise. Torgbi Adamah stated that the council had instructed its lawyers to inform the archbishop of their decision and position.

He stated that if the archbishop does not comply with the demand for an apology, "the Somey Traditional Council would advise itself accordingly."

