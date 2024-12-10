Injury Woes Deepen for Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappé Joins the List of Casualties

Real Madrid’s injury crisis shows no signs of easing, with Kylian Mbappé becoming the latest player sidelined in what has been a season plagued by fitness issues.

The likes of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga have already spent time on the treatment table, and now Mbappé adds to the growing list.

The French forward, who has been finding his feet at the Spanish capital, recently showed promising form by scoring in the win over Girona and netting against Atalanta in the Champions League.

However, his progress was abruptly halted when he was forced off in the first half in Bergamo with an apparent muscular injury.

Although the severity of Mbappé’s injury remains unclear, Real Madrid will be hoping for a quick recovery.

Even so, he could miss the team’s remaining fixtures for 2024, further compounding the club’s ongoing struggles with injuries.

Source: YEN.com.gh