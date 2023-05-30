Jacob Kofi Tutu is a Ghanaian man who became bedridden after he sustained severe injuries from an accident

In an interview, the 30-year-old man appealed for financial assistance of GH¢20,000 to undergo surgery

The video interview with Bonesmantv gained reactions, but only a few commented, with one saying he needs more than the requested amount

When Jacob Kofi Tutu started working as a car mechanic, he never imagined himself becoming bedridden, but life presented a bitter fate to the young man.

The 30-year-old native of Nkontrodo in Elmina in Ghana's Central Region became bound to his bed after he suffered severe injuries following an accident.

Tutu recalls incident

Speaking in a video, Tutu confirmed to the founder of Bonesmantv and BM Foundation that he had taken a client's car for a test run when the accident happened.

He recounted that he had finished repairing the client's vehicle and wanted to confirm that there were no faults. It was during the test drive that the unfortunate occurred.

Tutu appeals for help

The beleaguered man appealed for GHc20,000 to undergo surgery to return to his previous life. Bonesmantv claimed Tutu has spent a lot of money at the hospital and pleaded for public support to pay for the procedure.

The charity founder told YEN.com.gh that Tutu had been admitted into a hospitalised following their interview.

''We got an ambulance to transport him to a hospital, but the amount we requested earlier would not be enough. The hospital personnel confirmed that we need more.

''People can send donations to support Tutu via 054 016 9707/020 207 2024,'' Bonesmantv told YEN.com.gh.

YEN.com.gh spotted the interview of Tutu on Bonesmantv, where people had reacted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tutu's interview

Queensbergelikplim commented:

Please, I've sent something small for him.

Ajboateng_charity_foundation said:

He needs more than that money ooo.

Bonesmantv CEO appeals for help

