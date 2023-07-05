A retired midwife has died, and four others have been injured after a building collapsed at Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality

The five were standing under the shelter, which was an extension to a maternity hospital, during a heavy downpour

However, the building carved in killing the midwife who also owns the Restoration Health Birth Care Centre

A building has collapsed, causing the untimely death of one and injury of four other people in the Ga South Municipality.

The building, which was under construction, was part of the Restoration Health Birth Care Centre at Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The owner of the facility and a retired midwife, Hannah Lomotey, together with four others, were seeking shelter under the storey building during a heavy downpour.

Additionally, four other individuals suffered serious injuries during the unfortunate incident.

But the shelter became a cause of damage for the five people when it was carved in.

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Fire Command helped to rescue the victims and take them to the hospital.

After the building collapsed, the four who were injured were taken to the Kasoa Polyclinic while the lifeless body of Hannah Lomotey was taken to the morgue.

The Awutu Senya East Municipality Fire Commander, D03 Marcel Avedu, who was part of the rescue team, raised concerns over the conditions of the injured ones.

He also questioned the building’s structural integrity and the circumstances that led to the tragic event.

The authorities are waiting for a thorough investigation report to determine the cause of the collapse.

A church collapsed in the same Municipality not long ago

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a church building at Old Bortianor in the Ga South Municipal Assembly collapsed, leaving several workers injured.

The labrourers were working on an extension of the project when the disaster happened.

Eyewitnesses at the time narrated that the workers could not escape even when they tried as huge blocks and concrete kept falling down.

One person dead in building collapse at Adenta

Meanwhile, a three-storey building under construction at Adenta collapsed leaving one person dead.

The deceased was reportedly trapped under the rubble for a while before he was rescued. Three other people were injured.

Law enforcement agencies subsequently arrested the building supervisor.

