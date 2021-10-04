13 dead, 11 Others injured in ghastly Accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway

13 people have died and 11 more people hospitalized in a ghastly accident at Konongo

A bus accident at Konongo on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Ashanti region has killed 13 people and left 11 more people hospitalized.

Among the dead persons were 9 men and 4 women.

The incident which occurred around 10:40 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, September 3, 2021, involved an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a Cargo Truck.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, the injured persons were taken to Konongo State Hospital, while the bodies of the dead have been deposited in the morgue.

Konongo MTTD captain DSP Paa Yeboah while confirming the incident to Citi News, said one of the vehicles was trying to overtake another car when the accident happened.

DSP Paa Yeboah said the Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers though the bus wasn’t full.

“The passengers together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board,” he said.

He further explained that in an attempt to overtake the truck, the bus drove into an oncoming truck at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch.

Five persons died at Omenako

On July 7, 2021, five persons died in an accident that occurred at Omenako near Suhum on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The deceased were onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus traveling en route Accra from Nkawkaw.

The driver of the minibus wrongfully overtook a vehicle ahead of him on the blindside of the traffic from the opposite direction.

The vehicle collided with a trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 in the process, which resulted in the fatalities.

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), May Obiri Yeboah, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, said road crashes have killed more than 1,000 people in the country from January to April 2021 in a report filed by Citinews

According to her, in 2020, 2,500 people died from road crashes, adding that the figure is the highest since 1991.

