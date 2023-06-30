A video of a young kid operating an excavator has sent social media into a frenzy

The boy showed a lot of focus and zeal as he drove the huge earth-moving machine

Netizens who saw the video commended the young boy for his show of bravery and confidence

A young Ghanaian boy has taken social media by storm after a video of him operating an excavator went viral.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok captured the young boy operating the excavator at a place which appeared like a construction site.

Young kid drives an excavator Photo credit:@user62995263377495/TikTok

Showing no signs of fear or cowardice, the young kid looked confident and focused as he drove the earth-moving machine forward using the control panel.

The actions of the kid drew the attention of two men who filmed the moment.

One person was also heard in the background giving directions to the boy on what to do.

The 1-minute 28-second video had gathered over 2000 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the little boy for his boldness

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young kid for his show of bravery.

NANA TUWOHOFO BONKU stated:

I like his confidence level

WorldStar observed:

That's great but why should you guys allow him to drive without giving him PPE to wear.

Awuku Samuel indicated:

It's good to train our children in this age, nice

bingo1 reacted:

The boy is too much

Bryte Best added

All he needs now is the basic of education… bravo

Michael revealed:

fantastic, may God bless your hustle

Kwaw Kese's son drives Range Rover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese, raised eyebrows on the internet after he shared a video where his underage son was driving his Range Rover on the streets of Accra.

The video which the rapper took, showed the young boy behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle with Kwaw Kese sitting in the passenger seat.

To make matters worse, the musician looked unconcerned and had two other kids also in the back seat without seat belts.

Source: YEN.com.gh