The Inspector General of Police has sensitised members of a community in Amasaman after school kids fled after seeing the police

IGP George Akufo Dampare stressed to the community that police officers were public servants and friends to the people

Dampare admitted that his officers need to improve the quality of service provided to communities

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Alarmed by fleeing school pupils, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, took time out of his busy schedule to teach children that police officers were supposed to be “their friends.”

While on official duty in Amasaman, Dampare and his entourage walked a group of children to school after they initially tried to run away from the police.

IGP Dampare engaging some school kids in the Amasaman area. Source: Facebook/@fkocloo

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that the IGP also visited other communities where he engaged parents and admitted the lapses of his officers during community policing.

Dampare noted that there was a gap in terms of the quality of service provided in the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“We have picked the relevant lessons and we are going to double our steps in trying to build partnerships and engage the community for us to be able to build the hearts and minds.”

Police committed to being public servants

The IGP and his entourage also took a trip to the Sarpeiman MA 2 Basic School in Amasaman where he urged the students present to see the police as their friend.

He described his earlier encounter with the children as “dramatic” and urged them to see police as public servants.

"The masters are the people in the community that we serve. The old people are our masters. Your parents are our masters... and you are our masters.”

Reassured, the school children said they had learned some lessons and were now more confident in the presence of police.

Police officers honoured for community service

Though the police have gained a reputation for sometimes abusing their power, some officers have gained recognition for their community service.

One such officer, Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba, was honoured with a Social Intervention of the Year award at the 2023 Spotlight Awards Africa.

He has, for example, been seen patching dangerous potholes on the Achimota overpass and the Abeka junction.

An anonymous police officer also warmed hearts when he gifted a school child money after an interaction.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh