Ghanaian Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah is grieving the loss of her daughter Stephanie Appiah, a student at Kwabenya Senior High School

In an emotional interview with One Ghana TV, Nana Yaa revealed that Stephanie had been ill but chose not to disclose her condition to participate in school elections

Tragically, Stephanie's health deteriorated, and despite efforts to save her, she passed away, leaving Nana Yaa and her family heartbroken

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah is grieving the loss of her daughter, Stephanie Appiah, who was a student at Kwabenya Senior High School.

In an interview with One Ghana TV on YouTube, Nana Yaa shared the heartbreaking details of her daughter's illness and the tragic circumstances surrounding her passing.

Nana Yaa revealed that her daughter had been unwell but chose not to disclose her condition, fearing it would affect her chances of participating in school elections.

17-year-old daughter of Kumawood actress dies Photo credit: nanayaa_appiah_official via Instagram

Source: UGC

Eventually, Stephanie's health deteriorated, leading Nana Yaa to take her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with Malaria Plus and other infections.

"The doctor told me to procure blood for her because she was in critical condition. When I returned to the hospital, I realized she was already dead. I saw her body lying lifeless," she said.

Many are expressing their condolences and offering support to Nana Yaa Appiah and her family during this profoundly challenging time.

iamamaadepa commented:

May the Good Lord be your strength mummyYou are stronger than you think ok God is with you and the entire family My Condolences

i.drey__ said:

She was my student at Kwabenya senior high school. So quiet, intelligent and respectful Young lady. She was even aspiring for protocol prefect. Soo Sorry Mum, my condolences #RIP Stephanie #

Education Minister grieves over Ketasco NSMQ star who died 'mysteriously'

In other news, Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has expressed condolences to the family of late Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumnus James Lutterodt.

The legislator shared an emotional statement in memory of the former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant's untimely death.

Commonwealth Hall mourns Ketasco's 2021 NSMQ star

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana's Commonwealth Hall has paid an emotional homage to James Lutterodt, whose death was announced on Monday, July 3rd.

In a tweet seen by YEN.com.gh, the hall expressed sadness that a young guy with a bright future had died at such a young age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh