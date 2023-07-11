The Queenmother of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area has condemned comments by destooled Omanhene of the area Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II

In a statement, the Queenmother said the comments by Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II is an attempt to incite violence

Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II has been captured in a video saying that the Gomoa are was sitting on a time bomb

Paramount Queenmother of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I has accused destooled Omanhene of the area Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II of inciting violence in the area.

In a statement copied to the media and MPs among others, the Queenmother said the Omanhene was destooled for similar pronouncements and actions unbecoming of an Omanhene (paramount chief).

"It is essential to understand that Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II has been destooled following a vote of no confidence by the Royal Nsona Kingmakers of Buduattah and Divisional Chiefs of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area," the Queenmother said in the statement.

The statement further explained that the dethroning of Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II is the punishment for violating sacred customs and traditions.

"Legal proceedings, both at the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the Cape Coast High Court, are underway to address the charges brought against him, including criminal activities and fraudulent conduct preceding his enstoolment," the statement from the Queenmother stressed.

The statement from the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area says the comments by the destooled chief is in bad taste.

Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area urged the public to ignore the comments by the dethroned chief.

Ignore comments by the Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II

The destooled chief is alleged to have made comments that seek to incite violence in the area.

in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II is heard saying that the entire Gomoa area was sitting on a time bomb.

"When the bomb goes off, boom, it will be more than what is happening in Bawku. It will even be more than what is happening between Russia and Ukraine," parts of his comments said.

According to the statement by the Omanhemaa of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, the comments are unpalatable and do not reflect the reality on the ground.

It said the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area dissociates itself from the violent comments.

"The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area reiterates its unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes through constructive dialogue and adherence to the Rule of Law. They extend their gratitude for the attention and understanding of all concerned parties and invite further inquiries or requests for information," the statement

