Ghanaian preacher Emmanuel Adjei said he would have denounced Christianity if Agyinasare had honoured the Nogokpo elders' summon

Prophet Adjei said that the Archbishop's apology should have been enough for peace to reign

He added that he is not afraid of anyone but respects every religion

Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Adjei has stirred up the still pot again after passing comments on the Nogokpo-Agyinasare issue.

The founder and leader of The Prayer Place said the Nogokpo elders unnecessarily stretched the matter.

He pointed out that Archbishop Agyinasare's apology from the pulpit should have been enough.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei added that asking the Archbishop to appear before them was a needless show of power.

He disclosed that he was happy the Perez Chapel leader ignored them. He said if Agyinasare had honoured the call, he, Prophet Emmanuel, would have stopped worshipping God.

The man came and made a statement. He's a statesman. He has been in Ministry for years. He has a track record. He's not the kind of man that creates controversies. And he slips and makes a statement. Now he comes back to the same location and retracts. I think it should die there.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's statements about the Agyinasare-Nogokp saga

The comment section was buzzing with diverse opinions about the Prophet Emmanuel saying that he would have stopped worshipping God if Archbishop Charles Agyinasare had honoured Nogokpo elders' call.

Akligbe Divine commented:

Wisdom from the prophet.

Kwao Daniel commented:

Brother man, I would have done the same, oh yeah.

Togbe Drah IV commented:

Whether you stop worshipping God or not, I'll not on a single day listen to your preaching. Do you understand what an apology is? You have displayed your ignorance totally, and I fear the souls that Almighty God will get from your church when the world comes to an end.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom backs Agyinasare for not obeying Nogokpo summons

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Osofo Kyiri Abosom's thoughts on Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's tassel with the elders of Nogokpo.

According to Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Agyinasare should ignore the 14-day ultimatum from the Nogokpo Chief and elders. He stated they could not do anything to him.

