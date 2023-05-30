Ashanti king Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Monday destooled one of the many chiefs under his authority for flouting key regulations

Chief of Antoa Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman was dethroned by the king for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman had been the chief of Antoa for 23 years until his destoolment on Monday, May 29, 2023

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sacked one of the chiefs under his authority over a myriad of offences.

The revered Ashanti King destooled the 96-year-old chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for the unauthorised sale of lands and for violating the customs and traditions upheld by Asanteman.

According to a CIti News report, the now-destooled chief's actions have led to unrest among his kinsmen and elders.

"He had taken the liberty to install his nephew as his successor without seeking the necessary permission from Otumfuo," the report stated.

The decision to remove the Antoa chief was taken on Monday, May 29, 2023, when Otumfuo presided over a ruling of the Kumasi Traditional Council on the matter since his return from the coronation of King Charles III.

Until his destoolment, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman was the Antoa chief for of 23 years.

