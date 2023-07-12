It is said that you will find a Ghanaian everywhere you go in the world, it is therefore not surprising to find Ghanaians in Ivory Coast

However, it is somehow surprising to realise that there is an area in Ivory Coast occupied by Ghanaians referred to as the 'Village of Ghana'

The people there living there are all Ghanaians, mostly from the Central and Western Regions of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A video shared by a popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, showed a community in Ivory Coast where Ghanaians have made a home and speak local languages.

In the video, they indicated that the area is called the ‘Village of Ghana’. He disclosed that everybody who lives there is from Ghana.

When Wode Maya got to the village, most of the people there spoke Fante or Ahanta. Those he spoke to admitted being Ghanaians and mostly from Coastal areas in the Central and Western regions of Ghana.

Parts of the 'village of Ghana' in Ivory Coast Photo credits: Wode Maya Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Some of the people there are into fishing since the village is closer to the beach, and there are traders who sell various items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Even though some of them were born in Ivory Coast, they had Ghanaian parents and have travelled to Ghana several times to visit their family back home.

Their building wooden buildings and aluminum roofing look similar to houses along the coast or on river banks in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Villa of Ghana's former president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Half Assini dilapidated

Meanwhile, a house built for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to live in when he visits his folks at Half Assini has been left to rot.

The roofs have all been removed, and the walls look so dirty.

The building is located along the coast at Half Assini.

The 29-year-old architect behind the refurbishment of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on July 4, 2023.

A young Ghanaian architect, Bethel Kofi Mamphey, was applauded by several Ghanaians after it came to light that he played a lead role in the refurbishment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Bethel said he was happy to lead the refurbishment of a project that was to honour a man he admired.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh