The NSMQ mistress left two young Ghanaian men feeling starstruck after they came into contact with her

In the video, the men showered praises on Prof Kaufmann and also stressed the need for students to learn hard

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse views regarding the comments shared by the two men in the video

A video of how two young Ghanaian men reacted after meeting the famous Ghanaian female lecturer and moderator of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has left many in awe.

The men who recorded the video and shared it on TikTok expressed how delighted they were to meet the Professor.

Describing her as the most brilliant mind in Ghana, one of the men stressed the need for students to learn hard.

He then went ahead to ask Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann which Senior High School is the best in Ghana.

The professor seemed reluctant to answer that question, a move that prompted the men to jokingly conclude that Prempeh College is the best school.

Throughout the 16-second video, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann wore a bright smile as she listened to the two young men sing her praises and hype their school.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who saw the video seemed unhappy with the move to label the NSMQ quiz mistress as the most brilliant mind in Ghana

Emmanuel Commodore stated:

Great respect to academics but most of the brilliant minds are employees and the "ti wii" people are the employers. Pls revise your notes.

Ibeen reacted:

I am not saying she is not brilliant but to say she is the most brilliant mind is Ghana is false. She is the quiz mistress but the questions she read.

@allactors commented:

ena eyee den, has she been able to impact the country?

Papa Sly recated:

what benefits Ghana upon your brilliancy? put us in years ahead not behind with outmoded system of education.

Presec wins Regional NSMQ in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, popularly known as Presec, emerged as the Greater Accra regional champion of the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

Presec came up against Accra Academy, Tema Methodist Senior High School and Chemu Senior High School.

The seven-time winners of the national competition, however, bounced back in the second round and third rounds to clinch victory.

