Ghana's first female cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Penelope Adinku, has received a coveted award in West Africa

Dr Adinku was crowned the best candidate for cardiothoracic surgery in the sub-region of Africa

The management and staff of the hospital indicate that they are proud of Dr Adinku's breathtaking achievement

Dr Penelope Adinku, a brilliant and passionate young Ghanaian doctor who made history by becoming the first female cardiothoracic surgeon, has attained another considerable feat.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, with her initial historic achievement, Dr Adinku joined the ranks of Ghanaian women who attained firsts in their fields, including the late Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, who became Ghana's first female Brigadier/Major General.

In the latest update shared by the official Twitter handle of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, @KBTH_GH, Dr Adinku is indicated to have emerged as the Best Candidate in Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Africa for the year 2022.

Dr Adinku receiving her award Photo credit: @KBTH_GH

"Congratulations Dr. Penelope Adinku, Ghana's first female Cardiothoracic Surgeon and a staff member of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, on being crowned the 2022 Best Candidate in Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Africa," they posted.

In another tweet, the management and staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital indicated that they are proud of Dr Adinku's achievement and have wished her well to soar higher and continue to work hard for the benefit of Ghana and their cherished patients.

How Ghanaians are hailing Dr Adinku for emerging with her award

Below are some comments YEN.com.gh gathered under the post.

Alberto de wise @Albertodewise3 said:

Beauty with brains ❤️❤️❤️

Twum-B@BonsuTwum indicated:

Well done. I'm very impressed. Another role model I wish to surpass

@EnochAkowuah1 mentioned:

Well done. Hopefully we will meet and even operate together someday- it will be an honour.

Source: YEN.com.gh