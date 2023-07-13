Another purported leak has implicated a second police officer in an alleged plot to oust the IGP

A screenshot of a video from the new leak shows a police officer has been making the rounds

The new office implicated in the new plot described the IGP as anti-New Patriotic Party.

Another purported leak has emerged about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, ahead of the elections in 2024.

A 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were first published by the media on the matter, but it has gone a step further with news of a video leak from its source.

GhanaWeb published a screenshot from the purported leaked video of the alleged plot.

According to its report, a superintendent of Police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

Asare is quoted as saying Dampare, who he earlier described as anti-NPP, is "naturally born bad."

There has been no official response to these leaks by the police service or the IGP.

Details of the earlier leak

In the initial audio leak, a different senior police officer was lobbying for political support to back the removal of Dampare.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is in the NPP flagbearer race, dislikes the IGP.

This officer is believed to be a Commissioner of Police and was identified as Mensah.

He argued that Dampare was a threat to the NPP winning the 2024 election.

This Commissioner further said that he would be a better candidate for IGP.

The police officer also said an alternative if he was not selected would be to appoint a new IGP who is pro-NPP.

The view from experts

YEN.com.gh analysis noted that some observers believe the purported plot may be a result of the honesty of the IGP.

One expert noted that President Nana Akufo-Addo must respond to leaked audio if there was no plot against the IGP.

Some other analysts have also called for the removal of the police official said to be in the leaked audio recording.

Security analyst Adam Bonaa said the officer who was captured in the leak should be removed immediately and described it as "a day of shame."

Source: YEN.com.gh