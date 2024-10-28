The Assemblyman for the Oguaa electoral area, George Agyei Frempong, has died after an accident while fixing a streetlight

Frempong, a carpenter in his late thirties, fell after an electric shock while fixing the streetlight

Frempong was elected the assembly member for the Oguaa electoral area in the last district assembly elections

The assemblyman was well-known as a carpenter. Stock photo. Posed by model

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that Frempong, who is not a trained electrician, fell from the electricity pole following the electric shock.

Some residents who were around when the incident happened rushed the assemblyman to the Eastern Regional Hospital but died later in the facility.

