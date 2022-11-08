A survey of 360 doctors has found that 90% of Ghanaian doctors have considered leaving the country for greener pastures

The survey by the GMA shows that the number of doctors wanting to leave the country for better working conditions elsewhere has increased

The finding is coming after over 3,000 registered nurses left Ghana for better working conditions in Europe and the USA

A new survey has established that even more medical doctors do not find their practice in Ghana rewarding and would like to leave the country.

Some 90% of 360 medical doctors sampled for the survey say they have considered leaving the country at some point.

The survey was conducted by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

President of the GMA Dr Frank Serebuor, who announced the findings of the survey, said while the survey result is not surprising, there had been a jump in the number of doctors who want to emigrate.

“Immigration of medical doctors from Ghana is an age-old problem that continues to deplete the country of much needed human resources. In recent times there has been a surge in the number of health workers including medical doctors leaving the country,” he said.

The experienced medical doctor made the comments during the 64th annual general conference of the GMA held in the Upper East Region capital, Bolgatanga.

He noted that poor conditions of service is a key reason Ghanaian doctors want to leave the country.

“The reason for which doctors leave Ghana include the search for better income, improved working living conditions, better life and schools for their children and opportunities for further education,” Dr Serebuor stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) disclosed in July that 3,000 nurses left the country in search of greener pastures abroad during the first quarter of 2022.

