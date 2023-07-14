The funeral service of Callistus Amoah, the police officer who was shot during a bullion van robbery at Ablekuma Fanmilk Star Oil Filling Station, has been held

Images from the emotional burial ceremony were shared by Citi FM on their verified Facebook page

Notable attendees included the current Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

On June 22, 2023, a group of four armed robbers attacked the van, which was transporting an undisclosed amount of money.

Citi FM shared heartrending images from the burial ceremony on their verified Facebook page. Dignitaries in attendance included the current Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

Funeral of police officer who died in bullion van robbery held Photo credit: Citi FM

Source: Facebook

The ceremony was filled with emotions as family, friends, and colleagues bid farewell to a courageous officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty

Callistus Amoah's untimely death has been an unfortunate repetition of similar risks faced by law enforcement personnel in their commitment to protect and serve the Ghanaian community.

Ghanaians were saddened by the burial service of the late Callistus Amoah

Below are some reactions netizens shared in the comment section of the pictures on Facebook.

Avagah Wonder commented:

Ooh God..such a young soul....my heart out to the wife and little kid

Eunice Ansah Mensah indicated:

May God receive his soul so heartbreaking

Haidab Hany stated:

This is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family, friends and the entire Ghana Police Service.

Source: YEN.com.gh