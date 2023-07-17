Kennedy Agyapong has taken a shot at the current government for mismanaging the economy and requiring IMF support

Agyapong suggested that a leader who led a country to the IMF could not be described as a strategist

Agyapong was speaking during his campaign for the NPP flagbearer slot while at Kintampo over the weekend

A New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for running to the International Monetary (IMF) Fund for a bail-out.

During a campaign stop at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, Agyapong suggested that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was at fault for these economic challenges.

Kennedy Agyapong (L) and Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

Source: Facebook

"It is only in Ghana, where you take your economy to the IMF, you will say you are a strategist."

“You call yourself a strategist, but when we were taking over power, the dollar was 4 cedis. Today, $1 is GH¢12 and yet you call yourself a strategist," he said.

Ghana has turned to the IMF for the 17th time and is set to receive $600 million as the first part of the total $3 billion loan.

Agyapong touts business savvy

Agyapong touted his business acumen as evidence he would be a better flagbearer for the NPP than someone who had just worked for the government.

He also argued that he provides employment to thousands of Ghanaians.

“With my Steel Plant, I am employing thousands of workers in this country... I pay 7,158 workers every month in this country. So between the two of us, who is the strategist?"

Millions lost from Cedi depreciation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Agyapong, who also serves as the Assin Central MP, complained about the devaluing of the Cedi.

The flagbearer hopeful, who recently passed through vetting, complained that the depreciation had cost him over $20 million.

“In March 2022, I had $40 million in cedi equivalent. In August 2022, the value of the $40 million had dropped to $16 million.”

Bawumia the establishment candidate

Boakye Agyarko, one of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants, believes all the nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race do not favour Bawumia.

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyarko said the nine other candidates would support each other in the event of a run-off.

He further described Bawumia as an establishment candidate.

