Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has called for the removal of the death penalty from Ghana's laws

Duncan-Williams said he believed God was the giver of life and thus was the only one who had the right to take a life

The Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry urged the government to abolish the death penalty

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has joined calls for the removal of the death penalty from Ghana's laws.

Duncan-Williams, who is the general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, said the Bible backed the abolition of the death penalty.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is against the death penalty in Ghana

Source: Facebook

He cited Romans 12:19-21 and 2 Peter 3:9 as examples in a statement on the matter.

The man of God's comments come after the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, moved a motion in Parliament to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

Duncan-Williams, who has in the past weighed in on other governance issues, stressed that Ghana cannot condemn killing but continue with the death penalty.

"God created life and God is the only one who can take life. This is why I am in full support of the Bills’ objective to abolish the death penalty," the pastor said.

Appeal to the government to remove the death penalty

Duncan-Williams thus called on President Akufo-Addo, among others, to support calls for the removal of the death penalty from Ghana's laws.

He noted that Ghana will become the 29th African country to remove the death penalty if the motion is successful.

"I especially call on Members of Parliament to be of good courage and lead the way to ensure passage of the Bills to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty," he added.

The death penalty has historically been a punishment for offences such as murder, attempted murder, genocide, piracy, and smuggling of gold or diamonds.

Ghana has not executed anyone sentenced to death since 1993.

Human rights organisations like Amnesty International have in the past rallied support to end the death penalty in Ghana.

Deputy AG in support of death penalty

A number of Ghanaians, including key politicians, remain in support of maintaining the death penalty.

For example, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, is a government official who has backed capital punishment.

During his vetting, Tuah-Yeboah, kicked against the scrapping of the death penalty when queried on the matter.

Death penalty call for illegal miners

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, controversially called for death penalties for illegal miners.

George justified this call by citing the damage illegal mining has done to the environment.

He expressed fears that future generations would be deprived of potable water because of such actions.

