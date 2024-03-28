The Methodist Church says it would be meeting Akufo-Addo to discuss his delay in assenting to the Anti-LGBT bill

The Methodist Church of Ghana has indicated plans to meet with President Akufo-Addo to address his delay in assenting to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, noted that it is important for the church to sit directly with the President and discuss whatever impediments obstruct his assenting to the bill.

According to him, it is widely accepted that Ghanaians do not support the activities of the LGBTQI community; thus, there is little to no reason for the President to stall his assent to the bill.

Catholic Bishops say the delay is unjustified

Earlier, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference described the President’s delay in signing the bill into law as unjustified.

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, said the President’s refusal to assent to the bill was akin to him disrespecting the people's will as expressed by the people’s representatives in parliament.

He said the President’s delay has become a matter of worry, particularly as he has the unwavering support of most Ghanaians.

He said as long as there is no constitutional provision barring the President from assenting to the bill, he should do so as soon as possible.

Presidency-Parliament impasse

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing impasse between Parliament and the Presidency over the transmission of the Bill to Jubille House.

The President, through his executive secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, has directed that Parliament should desist from its attempts to present the bill to the presidency.

The President argues that there are currently two challenges against the Bill at the Supreme Court; thus, in order not to undermine the authority of the courts, the bill should remain in Parliament till after the matter has been resolved.

However, Parliament has taken offence to the directive.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the directive was disrespectful to the legislative and was an overreach of the powers of the executive.

He, in turn, suspended the vetting and approval process of Akufo-ddo’s ministerial nominees, citing an application for an injunction against the process filed by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The injunction has since been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Methodist church calls for cooperation

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, meanwhile, has urged the executive and legislature to put aside their difference and work for the public good.

He noted that their deadlock is not in the best interest of safeguarding the country and governance.

Prof Adei urges Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill

YEN.com.gh reported that the former Rector of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Adei, has urged Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill

According to him, the electoral future of the ruling New Patriotic Party depends on the choice the President makes when the bill is finally placed before him.

