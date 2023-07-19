Ghana has been ranked at number 75 on the 2023 World Most Powerful Passports index compiled by Henley and Partners

Per the latest ranking holders of the Ghana passport can access some 65 countries without a prior visa

Singapore tops the index at number one and holders of the Singaporean passport can access as many as 227 countries without a visa

Ghana's passport has ranked 75th out of 199 passports in the 2023 Henley Passport Index.

The latest index was compiled by Henley and Partners which has since 2006 been the original, authoritative index of all the world’s passports.

The ranking is done partly according to the number of destinations the passport holders can access without a prior visa.

Per the latest ranking, Ghana can access 65 countries without a prior visa.

The countries Ghana can access without a visa include the following:

Jamaica,

Singapore,

Guyana, and

Tanzania.

There are, however, 162 visa-required destinations including New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Finland.

In 2021, Ghana was ranked 77th position out of 199 passports by the Henley Passport Index. This was a two-point drop in 2020 rankings where Ghana ranked 75.

In Africa, Ghana's passport ranks 13th on the continent. See the list of the top 20 countries with the strongest passports in Africa:

eSwatini Kenya Malawi Tanzania Tunisia Zambia The Gambia Uganda Morocco Sierra Leone Zimbabwe Cape Verde Islands Ghana Mozambique Rwanda Benin Burkina Faso Cote d'Ivoire Gabon Mauritania

In the latest ranking for 2023, Japan has been knocked down from the first position to third place.

The new titleholder is Singapore, whose citizens are able to visit 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

The US and the UK have both seen a drop in the strength of their passports in the latest rankings

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The index ranks 199 passports worldwide and is updated in real-time throughout the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh