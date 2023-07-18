Driver finds wee inside package he was asked to deliver by a resident of a hostel at the University of Ghana

The wee was initially hidden in the packaging of an ointment for treating swelling and joint pains

The driver was left upset as he lamented about what could have happened if police had found the wee on him

A driver working with a ride-hailing company was surprised to find rolls of wee in a package he had been asked to deliver.

In a video on social media, he said he took the order from Bani Hostel, one of the hostels on the University of Ghana campus.

The package which was meant to be delivered appeared to be an ointment from a medical facility.

"You have sent me and you haven't given me any warning. I thought I was sending Deep Heat, so if I had met the police what would I have told them?" he asked in the video.

The driver shared the video of the contents on his TikTok with some commentary for his audience.

He expressed hope that it would serve as a warning for other drivers.

Law passed to allow wee farming

Though wee is very much illegal in Ghana, the cultivation of some species of the wee plant has been given legal backing.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Parliament had for the second time passed a bill that allows the cultivation of some type of wee for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023 now allows the interior ministry to issue licences in this regard.

Previous law reversed

Ghana's Supreme Court previously reversed a law to permit the cultivation of wee.

The Supreme Court ruled in a suit to strike out the law, arguing that Parliament did not follow due processes.

The Speaker of Parliament criticised the Supreme Court for this move.

The interior minister also described the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the earlier legalisation of the plant's cultivation as a significant error.

