Police Recruitment: Successful Applicants Invited For Medical Screening
- Successful police recruitment applicants have been invited to a medical screening from November 7 to 8
- The police service said that successful candidates would bear the GH¢980 cost of the medical screening
- Police, in a statement, cautioned the successful applicants against paying more than the stated amount
The Ghana Police Service has invited successful applicants in the 2024 recruitment process for a medical screening from November 7 to November 8, 2024.
Graphic Online reported that the selected candidates were invited via SMS messages.
The medical screening will take place at six designated venues in Accra:
- Police Church premises, near 37 Military Hospital
- Police Academy, Police Depot, Texans
- Police Church premises, Odorkor
- Formed Police Unit (FPU) Headquarters, Police Depot, Tesano
- Police Interdenominational Church premises, Police Depot, Tesano
- Detective Training School, Police Depot, Tesano
In a statement, the police also noted that successful candidates would bear the cost of the medical screening, which they stated was GH¢980.
The police further cautioned successful applicants against paying anyone more than the stated amount for the medical screening process.
This process comes after the Ghana Police Service invited shortlisted applicants who applied to join the service to write an exam as part of their recruitment process.
The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service announced new recruitment opportunities on August 7.
These recruitment opportunities were opened for individuals who applied to join these services in 2021.
The categories available during the process include General Duty Recruits and Graduate General Duties.
Applicants must be Ghanaian by birth, without a criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public service or other employment. They must also meet varying height requirements.
Plan to recruit 11,000 persons
YEN.com.gh reported on earlier concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 people into various security agencies. The process started on July 8, 2024, and financial clearance was already given.
The interior ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 new personnel into its ranks. Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, has described this process as a scandal.
In the wake of the announcements about the 11,000 new positions opening, the minority in Parliament accused the government of so-called partisan recruitment into the various security services.
